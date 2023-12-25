FY2024 EPS Estimates for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Lowered by Analyst

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allegion in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $6.79 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.80. The consensus estimate for Allegion’s current full-year earnings is $6.85 per share.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. Allegion had a return on equity of 55.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $917.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.29.

Allegion Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $126.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.12. Allegion has a 12 month low of $95.94 and a 12 month high of $128.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Allegion by 8.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,733 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Allegion by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,360,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $141,779,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Allegion by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth about $387,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $449,595.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,714 shares in the company, valued at $742,031.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 28.53%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

