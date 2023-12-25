FY2024 EPS Estimates for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Reduced by Analyst

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Methanex in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $2.44 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.45. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. Methanex had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Methanex’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MEOH. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank upgraded Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Methanex from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Methanex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH opened at $48.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.51. Methanex has a twelve month low of $36.07 and a twelve month high of $54.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Methanex by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 34,223 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Methanex during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Methanex by 27.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Methanex by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 57,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 22,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Methanex by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 455,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,846,000 after purchasing an additional 24,201 shares in the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.02%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

