FY2024 EPS Estimates for Paychex, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Paychex in a research report issued on Thursday, December 21st. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $4.73 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.72. The consensus estimate for Paychex’s current full-year earnings is $4.70 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Paychex’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.77.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $119.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.53. The firm has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Paychex has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 91.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 91.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 80.73%.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.