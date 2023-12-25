FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Issued By Zacks Research

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for Altice USA in a report issued on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Altice USA’s current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Altice USA had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, HSBC cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.20 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altice USA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.97.

Altice USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $2.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.20 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.90. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $5.57.

Institutional Trading of Altice USA

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Altice USA by 514.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,069,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,494,000 after acquiring an additional 10,106,315 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Altice USA by 163.1% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 16,024,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,394,000 after buying an additional 9,934,099 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 916.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,064,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,421,000 after acquiring an additional 9,074,653 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 3,035.2% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,822,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668,832 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Altice USA by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,544,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Stories

