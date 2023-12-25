FY2025 EPS Estimates for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Cut by Analyst

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the company will earn $8.22 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.63. The consensus estimate for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft’s current full-year earnings is $5.78 per share.
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 18.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SARTF opened at $285.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.20 and a 200-day moving average of $276.68. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $198.00 and a one year high of $395.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. It offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, as well as software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and membrane filters, glass and quartz microfibre filters, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.