FY2025 EPS Estimates for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Cut by Analyst

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the company will earn $8.22 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.63. The consensus estimate for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft’s current full-year earnings is $5.78 per share.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 18.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SARTF opened at $285.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.20 and a 200-day moving average of $276.68. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $198.00 and a one year high of $395.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SARTF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.35). Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $882.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.35 million.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. It offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, as well as software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and membrane filters, glass and quartz microfibre filters, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

