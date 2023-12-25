Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 89 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 96,965.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,125,143 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,664,947,000 after buying an additional 83,039,505 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $391,652,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $261,515,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,604,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,562,406,000 after buying an additional 1,200,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after purchasing an additional 830,898 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.67.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $172.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.01. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.00 and a 12-month high of $183.46. The firm has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 154.07% and a net margin of 50.46%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.44%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

