Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 6,000.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Entergy by 108.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter valued at $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Entergy during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of ETR stock opened at $100.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.77. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $87.10 and a 12 month high of $115.20. The company has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.68.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

