Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 264 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,194 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 9,018 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $87,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,260 shares of company stock worth $15,640,524. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VRTX opened at $405.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $104.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $368.26 and a 200 day moving average of $356.26. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $282.21 and a 52-week high of $413.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

