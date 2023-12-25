Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,294 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total transaction of $47,864,942.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total transaction of $47,864,942.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at $232,358,475.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 465,440 shares of company stock worth $123,285,259. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Westpark Capital began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $298.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $268.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.03 billion, a PE ratio of 169.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $318.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.