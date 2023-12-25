Global Retirement Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,056,000 after acquiring an additional 47,658 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,189,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $2,714,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,550,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,772 shares of company stock valued at $18,619,379 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Raymond James lowered Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.60.

Progressive Stock Up 0.8 %

PGR opened at $157.76 on Monday. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $165.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.42.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. On average, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.44%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

