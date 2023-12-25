Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $495,000 Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,423 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $76.83 on Monday. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.35 and a 12-month high of $79.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $98.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.43 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.08.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. Evercore raised their target price on Shopify from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Veritas Investment Research set a $52.00 price target on Shopify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.11.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

