Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $633,000 Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 6,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 4,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, NBW Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE MS opened at $92.41 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $69.42 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $151.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.40.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.51.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Morgan Stanley

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.