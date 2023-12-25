Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $660,000 Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Performance

Welltower stock opened at $89.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.80. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.79 and a 52-week high of $93.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 508.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James raised Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Welltower from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.08.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

