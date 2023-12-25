Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 137,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 14,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 440.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 238,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,626,000 after purchasing an additional 194,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $24,704,439.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 409,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,931,181.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:STZ opened at $237.88 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.19.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.00.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

