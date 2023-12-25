Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.2% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 656,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $91,875,000 after purchasing an additional 14,209 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $873,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,581 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 16,625 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,453,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deeanne King sold 8,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,272,215.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,333,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, EVP Deeanne King sold 8,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,272,215.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,333,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,289,422.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,672 shares of company stock valued at $27,911,403. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.5 %

TMUS opened at $155.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $161.19.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.35.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

