Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 390 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 7.3% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of MetLife by 58.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 55,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 20,479 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of MetLife by 43.3% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 238,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,989,000 after acquiring an additional 72,016 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth approximately $510,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of MetLife by 21.1% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 24,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MET. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.58.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET stock opened at $65.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.38. The company has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $73.92.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

