Global Retirement Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLTB. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 440.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 197,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after purchasing an additional 160,792 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 330.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 158,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after buying an additional 121,923 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 156.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 163,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after buying an additional 99,607 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,631,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,372,000 after acquiring an additional 52,489 shares during the period.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTB opened at $49.26 on Monday. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.46 and a 12 month high of $49.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.27 and a 200 day moving average of $48.13.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th.

The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

