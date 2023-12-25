Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Invests $26.19 Million in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 158,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,192,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 201,491,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,231,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,798 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,833,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,476,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,633 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,414,000 after acquiring an additional 54,326,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,697,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,203,608,000 after acquiring an additional 990,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521,062 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $155.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $180.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.70.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.75.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

