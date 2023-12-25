G&S Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

G&S Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,519 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 136.7% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,681,076.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,407 shares of company stock valued at $20,238,444 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.53.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $141.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $141.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

