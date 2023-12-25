Hall Laurie J Trustee Has $1.03 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hall Laurie J Trustee reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.53.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 35,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $4,673,201.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,361.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total value of $31,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,039.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total value of $4,673,201.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,361.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,407 shares of company stock worth $20,238,444 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $141.49 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $141.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.46 and its 200 day moving average is $130.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

