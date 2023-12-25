Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $4.27 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% during the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,174 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.5% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 7,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.9% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 399,464 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $120,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. Truist Financial raised their price target on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.00.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE HD opened at $348.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $346.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $309.64 and its 200-day moving average is $313.27. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $354.92.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.24 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.