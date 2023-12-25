HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Insider Sells $492,351.78 in Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) insider Ledger Susan St. sold 21,566 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $492,351.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,483.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HashiCorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HCP opened at $23.43 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.75. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $37.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 1.26.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 37.01% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HCP. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HashiCorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCP. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in HashiCorp by 37.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 992,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,978,000 after acquiring an additional 269,900 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in HashiCorp in the first quarter worth about $16,664,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in HashiCorp by 60.3% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 440,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after acquiring an additional 165,474 shares during the period. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new stake in HashiCorp in the second quarter worth about $11,781,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in HashiCorp in the second quarter worth about $13,336,000. 45.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HashiCorp Company Profile

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

Featured Stories

