Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Haynes International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 20th. Northcoast Research analyst C. Olin forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Haynes International’s current full-year earnings is $4.21 per share. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Haynes International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.59 EPS.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $160.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.77 million. Haynes International had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 7.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Haynes International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Haynes International Trading Up 2.4 %

HAYN opened at $57.67 on Monday. Haynes International has a fifty-two week low of $41.15 and a fifty-two week high of $60.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $735.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.51.

Haynes International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Haynes International’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haynes International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Haynes International by 188.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Haynes International by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 484.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Haynes International by 11.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Haynes International by 6.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

Featured Articles

