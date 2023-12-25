HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,633 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 91.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,360 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,173 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TROW has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.45.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TROW opened at $107.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.70. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $132.76. The company has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.32.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 69.52%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

