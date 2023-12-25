HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 60 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TPL. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 0.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 2.3% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 0.8% during the second quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 0.9% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 60.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Texas Pacific Land from $1,613.00 to $1,558.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:TPL opened at $1,615.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,697.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,660.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.65. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $1,266.21 and a 12-month high of $2,515.05.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $13.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.52 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $157.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.84 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 45.43% and a net margin of 63.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 50.5 EPS for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.51%.

About Texas Pacific Land

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.