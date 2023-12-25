HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.6% in the second quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 22.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.7% in the third quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 5.6% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ANET opened at $238.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.68. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.57 and a 52 week high of $240.01. The stock has a market cap of $74.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,834.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.52, for a total value of $183,781.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,570.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $43,566.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,834.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,326 shares of company stock valued at $50,130,713 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.59.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

