HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,297 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CNP opened at $28.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.43. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $31.47.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CenterPoint Energy

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Christopher A. Foster acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.10 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 147,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,173.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christopher A. Foster bought 5,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.10 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,173.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Lesar acquired 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $1,003,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 52,000 shares of company stock worth $1,413,040 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.