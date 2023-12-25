HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 483 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,616 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXPI opened at $228.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.38 and its 200-day moving average is $202.29. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $150.90 and a 1-year high of $238.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $59.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.57.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,141 shares of company stock worth $4,294,266 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.48.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

