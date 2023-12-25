HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 681 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Rollins by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rollins Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE ROL opened at $42.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 51.78, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $45.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.12 and a 200-day moving average of $39.79.

Rollins Increases Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $840.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Rollins from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Rollins in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rollins currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,033,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

