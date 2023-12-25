HB Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,596 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.44, for a total transaction of $324,200.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $576,828. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,687,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.44, for a total transaction of $324,200.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,727 shares of company stock worth $5,524,594. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $275.82 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.41. The company has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.88 and a 52 week high of $279.33.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.