HB Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,419 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 7.9% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 198,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,994,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 7.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 133,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after buying an additional 8,874 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 9.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 9.7% in the first quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $1,327,641.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,907,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,930,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,930,953.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $1,318,772.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,754.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $4,216,360 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Up 1.3 %

FTNT stock opened at $59.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.17. The stock has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.68.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

