HB Wealth Management LLC Has $465,000 Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in ANSYS by 93,751.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 141,906,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,867,436,000 after buying an additional 141,755,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,182,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,362,816,000 after buying an additional 955,288 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,524,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,025,560,000 after buying an additional 110,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ANSYS by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,548,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,171,822,000 after buying an additional 76,787 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,909,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $629,206,000 after buying an additional 41,782 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total transaction of $65,034.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,737.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total transaction of $3,745,172.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,312,199.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total value of $65,034.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,737.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,058 shares of company stock valued at $6,663,649 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS Price Performance

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $357.98 on Monday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.00 and a 1-year high of $363.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 64.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $458.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.57 million. On average, research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $320.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.90.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

