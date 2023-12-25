HB Wealth Management LLC Has $606,000 Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 63.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in American International Group by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in American International Group by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in American International Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AIG. Argus upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $66.93 on Monday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $67.78. The firm has a market cap of $46.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

