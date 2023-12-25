HB Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,522 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NatWest Group plc increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 39,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PWR. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.25.

PWR opened at $214.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.61 and a 1 year high of $219.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.64 and a beta of 1.11.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.82%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

