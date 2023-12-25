HB Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,535 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $529.00 to $596.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $440.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.47.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,712,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at $36,712,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $510.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $437.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.58 and a twelve month high of $511.60. The company has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.35.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

