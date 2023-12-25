HB Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 120,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,387 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Westshore Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 31.2% in the second quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $237,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $142.72 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.57 and a fifty-two week high of $143.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOG

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 35,799 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $4,673,201.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,361.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 35,799 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $4,673,201.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,361.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,407 shares of company stock worth $20,238,444 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.