HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 374 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 216.2% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 67.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 76.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total transaction of $1,600,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,385,154.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $240,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,044,807.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total transaction of $1,600,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,287 shares in the company, valued at $46,385,154.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,691,940 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRVL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.96.

Shares of MRVL opened at $60.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a PE ratio of -92.69, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.48 and its 200-day moving average is $56.88. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -36.92%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

