HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 46,987 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 160,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,987 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $18,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 34,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 36,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $101.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $403.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $97.48 and a 52-week high of $120.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

