HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 488 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLX. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Clorox during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 105.6% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its holdings in Clorox by 2,466.7% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Clorox during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Clorox during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James downgraded Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.53.

Clorox Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE CLX opened at $141.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.53. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $178.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.62, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 705.88%.

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.