HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 700 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 147,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 469,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,229,000 after buying an additional 31,511 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 37,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS COWZ opened at $52.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.67 and its 200-day moving average is $49.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

