HB Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 161.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 494.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 496.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,172.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,436. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $34,664,565.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,167,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,333,260,627.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $301,172.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 636,009 shares of company stock worth $76,313,890. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $128.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.77. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $47.91 and a 12 month high of $128.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 2.47.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 34.59%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.64.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

