HB Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,522,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $164.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.80. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $129.76 and a 52 week high of $165.38. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.