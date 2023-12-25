HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 260 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,244 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in VMware in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its position in VMware by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 52,579 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in VMware by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 297,193 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,704,000 after buying an additional 101,539 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in VMware by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. 46.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 5,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $1,030,337.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,053 shares in the company, valued at $12,668,039.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE VMW opened at $143.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.46. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $181.14. The company has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 0.71.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.25.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

