Head-To-Head Analysis: Masco (NYSE:MAS) and LIXIL (OTCMKTS:JSGRY)

LIXIL (OTCMKTS:JSGRY – Get Free Report) and Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares LIXIL and Masco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LIXIL N/A N/A N/A Masco 10.39% -1,363.56% 15.81%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of LIXIL shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of Masco shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Masco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LIXIL N/A N/A N/A $210.84 0.11 Masco $8.01 billion 1.88 $844.00 million $3.67 18.32

This table compares LIXIL and Masco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Masco has higher revenue and earnings than LIXIL. LIXIL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Masco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

LIXIL pays an annual dividend of $115.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 477.9%. Masco pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. LIXIL pays out 54.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Masco pays out 31.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Masco has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for LIXIL and Masco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LIXIL 0 1 0 0 2.00 Masco 2 4 9 0 2.47

Masco has a consensus target price of $64.40, indicating a potential downside of 4.20%. Given Masco’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Masco is more favorable than LIXIL.

Summary

Masco beats LIXIL on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LIXIL

LIXIL Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates water technology and housing technology business in Japan and internationally. It offers fixtures and vanities, which includes ceramic toilets, bidets, urinals, and basins, and vanities; bathing products, such as bath tubs, showers enclosures, whirlpool, and wellness solutions; and bathroom fittings, including single and two lever faucets and accessories, as well as hands and head showers, thermostats, and shower systems. The company also provides shower toilets comprising integrated shower toilet system and seats; prefabricated bath and kitchen systems for houses condos, and other projects; smart water sensors and controllers; behind the wall systems and commercial fittings; kitchen fittings and sinks; and tiles. In addition, it offers thermal efficiency and insulation windows; entrance doors; exteriors, including entrance gates, garages, terraces, and garden rooms; and wooden interior furnishing materials, as well as other products, such as fire-resistant siding materials, aluminum frames for solar photovoltaic systems, and super wall construction. Further, the company provides housing solutions; and sells and manages real estate and other services. It offers its products under the INAX, GROHE, American Standard, TOSTEM, RICHELLE, SPAGE, Interio, exsior, SUPER WALL, ASAHI TOSTEM, DXV, NODEA, COBRA, and SATO brands. The company was formerly known as LIXIL Group Corporation. LIXIL Corporation was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products. This segment provides its products under the DELTA, BRIZO, PEERLESS, HANSGROHE, AXOR, KRAUS, EASY DRAIN, STEAMIST, ELITESTEAM, GINGER, NEWPORT BRASS, BRASSTECH, WALTEC, BRISTAN, HERITAGE, MIROLIN, HOT SPRING, CALDERA, FREEFLOW SPAS, FANTASY SPAS, ENDLESS POOLS, BRASSCRAFT, PLUMB SHOP, COBRA, COBRA PRO, and MASTER PLUMBER brands. Its Decorative Architectural Products segment offers paints, primers, specialty coatings, stains, and waterproofing products, as well as paint applicators and accessories; cabinet and door hardware, functional hardware, wall plates, hook and rail products, closet organization systems, and picture hanging accessories; decorative bath hardware, mirrors, and shower accessories and doors; and decorative indoor and outdoor lighting fixtures, ceiling fans, landscape lighting, and LED lighting systems. This segment provides its products under the BEHR, KILZ, WHIZZ, Elder & Jenks, LIBERTY, BRAINERD, FRANKLIN BRASS, KICHLER, and ÉLAN brands. It sells its products to the plumbing, heating, and hardware wholesalers; home centers and online retailers; hardware stores; electrical and landscape distributors; lighting showrooms; building supply outlets; and other mass merchandisers. Masco Corporation was incorporated in 1929 and is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.

