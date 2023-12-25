Head-To-Head Analysis: Nocturne Acquisition (NASDAQ:MBTC) and Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP)

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) and Nocturne Acquisition (NASDAQ:MBTC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Edap Tms has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nocturne Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Edap Tms and Nocturne Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edap Tms -37.67% -32.37% -21.71% Nocturne Acquisition N/A N/A -7.12%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edap Tms 0 0 2 0 3.00 Nocturne Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Edap Tms and Nocturne Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Edap Tms currently has a consensus price target of $13.67, suggesting a potential upside of 172.79%. Given Edap Tms’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Edap Tms is more favorable than Nocturne Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.6% of Edap Tms shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.9% of Nocturne Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Edap Tms shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Nocturne Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Edap Tms and Nocturne Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edap Tms $56.53 million 3.27 -$3.09 million ($0.62) -8.08 Nocturne Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.21 million N/A N/A

Nocturne Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Edap Tms.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS S.A., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST). The HIFU segment develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices based on HIFU technology for the minimally invasive treatment of urological and other clinical indications. This segment also offers Ablatherm, an ultrasound guided robotic HIFU device for the treatment of organ-confined prostate cancer; Ablatherm Fusion that incorporates the company's proprietary fusion software, which merges MRI and ultrasound images; and the Focal One, a HIFU robotic device dedicated to the focal therapy of prostate cancer, as well as disposables, and leasing and treatment related services; and maintenance services. The ESWL division manufactures, markets, and services lithotripter for the treatment of urinary tract stones by means of ESWL technology; and offers Sonolith i-move, an extracorporeal shockwave lithotripter to small and mid-size hospitals, as well as sells disposable parts for lithotripters and electrodes. The Distribution division markets, distributes, and services lasers, micro-ultrasound systems, and other medical products from third parties, as well as leases devices; sells disposables and spare parts; and offers maintenance services. It markets and sells its products through its direct marketing, sales organization, and service platform, as well as through third-party distributors and agents. The company serves hospitals, urology clinics, and research institutions. EDAP TMS S.A. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

About Nocturne Acquisition

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

