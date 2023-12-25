Head to Head Analysis: Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF) vs. Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE)

Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) and Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.6% of Where Food Comes From shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.6% of Couchbase shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.2% of Where Food Comes From shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of Couchbase shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Where Food Comes From and Couchbase’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Where Food Comes From $24.84 million 3.01 $1.99 million $0.32 42.22 Couchbase $154.82 million 7.14 -$68.49 million ($1.63) -14.11

Profitability

Where Food Comes From has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Couchbase. Couchbase is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Where Food Comes From, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Where Food Comes From and Couchbase’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Where Food Comes From 7.62% 16.22% 10.52% Couchbase -43.94% -52.25% -30.02%

Volatility and Risk

Where Food Comes From has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Couchbase has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Where Food Comes From and Couchbase, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Where Food Comes From 0 0 0 0 N/A Couchbase 0 1 7 0 2.88

Couchbase has a consensus price target of $23.25, indicating a potential upside of 1.09%. Given Couchbase’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Couchbase is more favorable than Where Food Comes From.

Summary

Where Food Comes From beats Couchbase on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Where Food Comes From

Where Food Comes From, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a third-party food verification company in North America. The company operates in Verification and Certification, and Software Sales and Related Consulting segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims being made about livestock, food, other specialty crops, and agricultural and aquaculture products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education. It also offers software as a service; maintenance, support, and software-related consulting services; and web-hosting services, as well as sells hardware. The company serves beef and pork packers, organic producers and processors, and specialty retail chains. The company was formerly known as Integrated Management Information, Inc. and changed its name to Where Food Comes From, Inc. in December 2012. Where Food Comes From, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Castle Rock, Colorado.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc. provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions. It also provides Couchbase Mobile, an embedded NoSQL database for mobile and edge devices that enables an always-on experience with high data availability, even without internet connectivity, as well as synchronization gateway that allows for secure data sync between mobile devices and the backend data store. The company sells its platform through direct sales force and an ecosystem of partners. It serves governments and organizations, as well as enterprises in various industries, including retail and e-commerce, travel and hospitality, financial services and insurance, software and technology, gaming, media and entertainment, and industrials. The company was formerly known as Membase, Inc. and changed its name to Couchbase, Inc. in February 2011. Couchbase, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

