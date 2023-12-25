Head-To-Head Comparison: RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) and Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV)

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) and Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for RealReal and Unrivaled Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RealReal 0 5 3 0 2.38 Unrivaled Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

RealReal currently has a consensus target price of $3.45, indicating a potential upside of 57.53%. Given RealReal’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RealReal is more favorable than Unrivaled Brands.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RealReal $565.59 million 0.40 -$196.45 million ($1.85) -1.18 Unrivaled Brands $52.01 million 0.13 -$188.93 million $0.01 0.84

This table compares RealReal and Unrivaled Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Unrivaled Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RealReal. RealReal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Unrivaled Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares RealReal and Unrivaled Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RealReal -32.78% N/A -28.45% Unrivaled Brands -2.37% N/A -1.16%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.6% of RealReal shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of RealReal shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of Unrivaled Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

RealReal has a beta of 2.94, indicating that its share price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unrivaled Brands has a beta of 2.91, indicating that its share price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc. operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Unrivaled Brands

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. cultivates, produces, distributes, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products in California, Oregon, and Nevada. It also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities. The company was formerly known as Terra Tech Corp. and changed its name to Unrivaled Brands, Inc. in July 2021. Unrivaled Brands, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

