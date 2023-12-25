Head-To-Head Survey: Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) & GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC)

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Free Report) and GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.3% of Prelude Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of GlycoMimetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 79.5% of Prelude Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of GlycoMimetics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Prelude Therapeutics and GlycoMimetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prelude Therapeutics N/A -53.91% -49.02% GlycoMimetics N/A -73.75% -64.58%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prelude Therapeutics 1 1 1 0 2.00 GlycoMimetics 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Prelude Therapeutics and GlycoMimetics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Prelude Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $4.67, suggesting a potential upside of 10.85%. GlycoMimetics has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 293.70%. Given GlycoMimetics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GlycoMimetics is more favorable than Prelude Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Prelude Therapeutics has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GlycoMimetics has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Prelude Therapeutics and GlycoMimetics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prelude Therapeutics N/A N/A -$115.44 million ($2.17) -1.94 GlycoMimetics $80,000.00 2,044.48 -$46.69 million ($0.63) -4.03

GlycoMimetics has higher revenue and earnings than Prelude Therapeutics. GlycoMimetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prelude Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

GlycoMimetics beats Prelude Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma. The company is also developing PRT1419, a myeloid cell leukemia-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of selected relapsed/refractory myeloid or B-cell malignancies; PRT2527, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; PRT3645, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors; and PRT3879, a SMARCA2 selective protein degrader, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors with loss of SMARCA4 due to truncating mutation and/or deletion. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycobiology-based therapies for cancers, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and inflammatory diseases with unmet needs in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat AML, as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML. The company also develops various other programs, including GMI-1687, an antagonist of E-selectin to treat vaso-occlusive crisis; and galectin-3 antagonists, a carbohydrate-binding protein. In addition, it is developing GMI-1359, which targets e-selectin and a chemokine receptor for the treatment of cancers that affect the bone and bone marrow, including solid tumors. The company has a cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute; and a collaboration and license agreement with Apollomics (Hong Kong) Limited for the development and commercialization of uproleselan and GMI-1687. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

