HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Stock Holdings Boosted by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in HEICO were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the second quarter worth about $3,043,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in HEICO by 32.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 16,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Essex LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO in the second quarter worth about $212,000. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HEICO by 17.2% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 149,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,654,000 after purchasing an additional 21,998 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in HEICO by 14.0% in the second quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HEI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of HEICO from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HEICO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of HEICO from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at HEICO

In other HEICO news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 23,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $3,901,877.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,694,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,617,756.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Price Performance

HEI stock opened at $179.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. HEICO Co. has a one year low of $149.05 and a one year high of $191.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 61.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.31.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. HEICO had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $936.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

HEICO Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.87%.

HEICO Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

