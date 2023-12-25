Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.85.

HWM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $53.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $54.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Institutional Trading of Howmet Aerospace

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 61.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

